Chaudoin, Frances Laverne, age 91 of Westfield

Frances Laverne Chaudoin, age 91, of Westfield, Wisconsin died Thursday, April 05, 2018 in Machesney Park, IL at her granddaughter’s home.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Pastor Winton Maki will officiate. Interment will be at the Pleasant View Cemetery, Town of Springfield, Marquette County, Wisconsin.

Visitation will be 12 Noon until the time of service on Saturday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

Frances was born October 03, 1926 in LeRoy, Illinois to Otha and Flora (Neal) Hafley. She married Wayne Chaudoin on October 23, 1944 in Lawton, Oklahoma. Frances worked in American Chicle Company in Loves Park, IL, Clinton Electronics in Loves Park, IL, and Rayovac in Portage, WI. She was an extremely hard worker and was well liked by her co-workers.

Frances enjoyed singing, reading, sitting on her front porch and enjoying the wildlife and listening to country western and gospel music.

Frances was a member of Teamsters.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Otha and Flora Hafley; husband, Wayne Chaudoin; sisters: Elizabeth Gulley, Shirley Lindstrom and Eileen Broman

Survivors:

Daughter: Carol McElyea of Loves Park, IL

Daughter: Linda (Winton) Maki of Mosinee, Wisconsin

Son: Wayne (Sheila) Chaudoin of Machesney Park, IL

Grandchildren: 12

Great-Grandchildren: 8

Great-Great-Grandchildren: 5

Sister: Dorothy Neff of Pekin, IL

Sister: Ruth Smith of LeRoy, IL

Sister: Sharon Givens of Farmer City, IL

Brother: Howard Hafley of Grovesprings, MO

Brother: Robert Hafley of LeRoy, IL

Brother: Leonard Hafley of LeRoy, IL

Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

