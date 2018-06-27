Charlottesville driver faces federal hate crime charges

Federal hate crime charges have been filed against a man accused of plowing a car into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing a woman and injuring dozens more.

