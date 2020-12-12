Charlie Berens speaks for Packers fans with video about missing Lambeau, Madison decriminalizes cannabis in public: Stories you loved
Republican moves to overturn election hit brick walls with the U.S. Supreme Court and a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 12, 2020 at 2:11 PM
A state judge concluded Wisconsin's election was conducted properly Friday, dealing President Donald Trump and his allies their fifth legal defeat in a little over a week.
Charlie Berens speaks for Packers fans with video about missing Lambeau, Madison...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 12, 2020 at 1:04 PM
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Texas lawsuit, Wisconsin justices to hear Trump challenge
by Bob Hague on December 12, 2020 at 2:35 AM
The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a Texas lawsuit challenging election results in Wisconsin and three other states that went for Democrat Joe Biden. The suit originated from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, joined by Republican AGs from numerous […]
Audit Bureau warns, again, state could give tax credits to Foxconn for work done outside...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 12, 2020 at 1:23 AM
A report Legislative Audit Bureau found its possible for tax credits to be awarded to Foxconn for work done outside of the state.
GOP committee withholds payments to Dane and Milwaukee counties for recount costs
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 12, 2020 at 1:04 AM
The Republican-led Legislature's budget committee is holding up reimbursements to two counties for their recount costs.
U.S. Supreme Court denies effort to block election results in Wisconsin, 3 other swing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 12, 2020 at 12:45 AM
The justices' action clears the way for electors to convene Monday and confirm that President-elect Joe Biden will be nation's 46th president.
Pilot killed in Upper Peninsula crashed identified as decorated combat veteran
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 11, 2020 at 11:36 PM
The Air National Guard pilot who died in a plane crash in Michigan's Upper Peninsula has been identified as Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones, 37.
Wisconsin's COVID-19 death toll nears 4,000 as state reports 3,800 new cases, 47 deaths...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 11, 2020 at 11:33 PM
As new cases and hospitalizations continued to decline Friday, a report showed nursing home deaths are rising and Milwaukee's VA Hospital said it would receive a vaccine shipment.
GOP election official tells legislators no 'credible evidence of large-scale voter fraud'...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 11, 2020 at 11:22 PM
Dean Knudson, a GOP election official, said he had 'not seen credible evidence of large-scale voter fraud" in Wisconsin during November election.
