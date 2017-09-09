Charles City man seeks change of venue for murder trial
CHARLES CITY, Iowa (AP) — A man accused of killing another man in Charles City this summer is asking for his trial to be moved out of Floyd County.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Ex-Iowa DOT director Trombino tapped for federal post8 hours ago
- Rep. Kitchens clarifies his statements on ordinary high water mark legislation8 hours ago
- Man found dead inside vehicle in south Minneapolis8 hours ago
- Sturgeon Bay ties Prairie 0-09 hours ago
- Donations let Iowa police officer keep his police dog9 hours ago
- Minnesota university teaches philosophy through Harry Potter9 hours ago
- Wisconsin’s bat population drops due to white-nose syndrome9 hours ago
- Three killed in wrong way crash in Shawano Co.9 hours ago
- West Nile Virus Found in Person In Juneau County13 hours ago
- Area High School Football Scores from 9/8/1713 hours ago
- Brewers grab series opener from Cubs (AUDIO)13 hours ago
- Area High School Varsity Sports Schedule for Saturday 9/9/1713 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.