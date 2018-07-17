Charging decision soon in fatal Sun Prairie explosion

Sun Prairie police will decide soon whether to pursue charges, in a gas explosion that killed a firefighter one week ago. Lieutenant Kevin Konopacki says the exact sequence of events remains under investigation. “I don’t want us to get into the speculative game until we have all our facts at the very end,” Konopacki said […]

