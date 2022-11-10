Charges: Wisconsin nurse amputated man's foot without orders

A western Wisconsin nurse has been charged with elder abuse, accused of amputating a hospice patient’s foot without his consent and without doctor’s orders. The charges say that after she amputated the man’s foot, 38-year-old Mary Brown of Durand told…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.