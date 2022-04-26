Charges Of Homicide, Arson Dismissed Against Union Center Man

Charges have been dismissed against a 45-year-old Union Center man accused of starting the fire that killed his uncle. A Juneau County judge dismissed the counts of first-degree reckless homicide and arson without prejudice Friday. That means the charges against Travis Yirka could be refiled. Yirka is accused of lying to police about the way a March 19th fire started. An investigator says Yirka also told him he would feel good if his uncle died in a fire. A lighter and a tiki torch were reportedly found on the ground near the burned home.

Source: WRJC.com







