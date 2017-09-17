Charges filed in Madison house explosion

Investigators say last week’s house explosion in Madison was deliberately done to cover up a homicide. The allegations against the 59-year-old homeowner were made during a Sunday press conference. “Steven Pirus killed his wife, and then attempted to cover it up,” said police chief Mike Koval. Pirus is accused of blowing up the home he […]

