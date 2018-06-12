Charges filed in connection with Milwaukee officer’s death

A Milwaukee man has been charged in connection with the on-duty death of a police officer. Twenty-eight-year-old Ladell Harrison faces multiple charges, including attempting to flee or elude an officer. Twenty-three-year-old Officer Charles Irvine Junior died after a violent crash on Milwaukee’s northwest side last Thursday evening. Irvine and his partner were in pursuit of […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.