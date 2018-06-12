Charges filed in connection with Milwaukee officer’s death
A Milwaukee man has been charged in connection with the on-duty death of a police officer. Twenty-eight-year-old Ladell Harrison faces multiple charges, including attempting to flee or elude an officer. Twenty-three-year-old Officer Charles Irvine Junior died after a violent crash on Milwaukee’s northwest side last Thursday evening. Irvine and his partner were in pursuit of […]
Source: WRN.com
