Charges Filed Against Man Who Shot La Crosse Police Officer — And Was Shot Himself

Charges including first-degree attempted homicide have been filed against the man who shot a La Crosse police officer last month. Officer Dustin Darling was hit in his bullet-proof vest before returning fire, wounding 34-year-old Allen Kruk multiple times. Kruk spent three weeks in a hospital, then was transferred to the La Crosse County Jail. The charges against him were filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court Friday. The D-A has determined Officer Darling acted in self-defense August 3rd.

Source: WRJC.com





