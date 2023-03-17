Charges filed against man police say pointed a gun at a Wisconsin Rapids officer
Travis Drollinger faces five felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Explosion reported at De Pere foundry, fire ignited when metal byproduct mixed with rain
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 17, 2023 at 12:48 AM
Officials said the fire started when molten metal biproduct mixed with rainwater, making embers that ignited materials on the building's roof.
Royall Boys Basketball One Shining Moment (State Intro)
by WRJC WebMaster on March 16, 2023 at 8:55 PM
Republican proposal to alter 1849 abortion statute won’t advance in Senate
by Bob Hague on March 16, 2023 at 3:56 PM
A proposal by Republicans to allow some abortions in Wisconsin is a non-starter with Democrats, and the Majority Leader in the state Senate. The bill would update language regarding the life of the mother in the existing 1849 law, and also allow for […]
8 tips to help Wisconsin parents find the right pediatrician for their kids
by Appleton Post-Crescent on March 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM
There are many things to consider when finding a primary care physician for your child. We put together some advice from experts: doctors and parents.
Closing the achievement gap, community involvement are top priorities for West De Pere...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 16, 2023 at 3:16 PM
Four candidates are running for two open seats, including two incumbents.
The perfect gift on James Madison's birthday is to support education coverage
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM
Through the national Report for America program we've been able to expand coverage on critical topics for readers, including K-12 schools and early childhood education.
Glenn Grothman joins GOP effort to expand work requirements for federal food aid
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 16, 2023 at 12:19 PM
The new legislation would expand work requirements for able-bodied people seeking Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits.
Franklin businessman Scott Mayer weighs GOP U.S. Senate run against Tammy Baldwin in 2024
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 16, 2023 at 11:02 AM
Additionally, a source close to Rebecca Kleefisch said Wisconsin's former lieutenant governor is "leaving the door open" to a potential run.
De Pere City Council District 2 race features incumbent Jonathon Hansen, challenger Noah...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 16, 2023 at 10:02 AM
The race is one of four on the De Pere City Council. District 2 is made up of Wards 6-9.
