Charges Filed Against 2 Middle School Students In La Crosse

One of the two middle school students charged in a Wednesday fight suffered a cut to his chin. La Crosse police say a 14-year-old boy was fighting with a 13-year-old boy when the younger one was injured. No names have been released. The older student says he lashed out because he got tired of being picked on. Charges against the two were forwarded to Juvenile Justice for a review. The injured boy was cut by scissors and was treated by the school nurse.

Source: WRJC.com





