Character.org honors Necedah High School WON80 Club
Character.org has certified 246 Promising Practices in schools and organizations across the country that foster character development in our children and teens.
Character.org will honor each 2020 Promising Practice recipient (schools and organizations) at its National Forum in Washington, D.C., to be held March 3-5, 2021. Congratulations to Necedah High School WON80 Club for receiving this positive recognition. OPPORTUNITY OVER OUTCOME recognizes and rewards the positive contributions of all who make the athletic contests an enjoyable and educational experience. It is a culmination of multiple activities delivered by our Necedah High School WON80 Sportsmanship Club at all boys and girls home basketball games and wrestling matches. WRJC would like to Congratulate Necedah High School, Students Staff and Coaches for this this honor.
Source: WRJC.com
Wisconsin police departments have more than $45 million in surplus military equipment,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2020 at 6:36 PM
Military equipment acquired by Wisconsin law enforcement agencies comes under scrutiny as police face criticism for "militant" protest responses.
Evers rejects UW System changes to federal Title IX policy as state joins lawsuit
by Bob Hague on June 16, 2020 at 6:30 PM
The University of Wisconsin’s policy for sexual harassment and sexual assault is in limbo. Governor Tony Evers called the new policy too vague when rejecting it Monday. In a letter sent to UW System President Ray Cross, Evers wrote he is not […]
Lake Decorah Water Quality Advisory
by WRJC WebMaster on June 16, 2020 at 5:31 PM
A water quality advisory is being issued for Lake Decorah due to high levels of Escherichia coli (E. Coli). For your safety, do not swim or ingest lake water. E. Coli levels in waterways can change rapidly. It is best to always use caution.
Sauk County moves to Phase 2
by WRJC WebMaster on June 16, 2020 at 5:29 PM
Sauk County Public Health released new data today which indicate that Sauk County is ready to move into Phase 2 of its safe reopening plan. “There have been a lot of tests for COVID conducted over the past several weeks in our […]
WisDOT expands low-risk pilot program
by WRJC WebMaster on June 16, 2020 at 5:20 PM
After launching a pilot program to improve efficiency and streamline bridge improvements for local communities, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) today announced that the program this year will roughly double, expand to other […]
Peil, Diana Rose age 68 of Grand Marsh
by WRJC WebMaster on June 16, 2020 at 5:19 PM
Diana Rose Peil, age 68, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin died Saturday, June 13, 2020. Memorial service are pending and will be held at a later date. Diana was born December 9, 1951 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Edward and Ruth (Baruch) Protasiewicz.
Climate change task force seeks public input
by Raymond Neupert on June 16, 2020 at 5:11 PM
A state task force on climate change is seeking public input. The Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change will host virtual listening sessions this summer. The goal is to come up with policy recommendations ahead of the next state budget. The […]
Wisconsin National Guard staffing mobile testing sites around state
by Raymond Neupert on June 16, 2020 at 5:04 PM
The Wisconsin National Guard remains on the front lines of the state’s coronavirus response. A total of 25 specimen collection teams made up of nearly 600 Guard personnel are staffing mobile COVID-19 testing sites around Wisconsin. 16 JUNE […]
