Changes Coming To The Wisconsin DMV

All Department of Motor Vehicle service centers in Wisconsin will be closed tomorrow (Friday) so they can be deep-cleaned and reconfigured. State officials say the changes are being made to maximize social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak. When those offices reopen the following Monday they won’t be offering some services, including driver’s license and C-D-L renewals. D-M-V officials say all licenses and C-D-L’s set to expire will have an automatic 60-day extension. In-person services are being limited while the virus continues to make people sick.

Source: WRJC.com





