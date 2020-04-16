Changes Announced to State FFA, WAAE Conventions
Wisconsin agriculture students and their teachers will be celebrating the year’s accomplishments a bit more distantly this summer.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
April is Alcohol Awareness Month
by WRJC WebMaster on April 16, 2020 at 2:49 PM
April is Alcohol Awareness Month, and unfortunately, alcohol is flying off of the shelves. With most people staying safer at home under Governor Evers’ order, it is unknown if the increase is a need to replenish supplies or a desire to mask […]
Truax Field selected to receive F-35 Joint Strike Fighter
by WRJC WebMaster on April 16, 2020 at 2:47 PM
The United States Air Force announced today that the 115th Fighter Wing, Truax Field Air National Guard Base, will receive the F-35A Lightning II aircraft. After a three-year process, Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett signed the record of […]
Marklein Statement on Legislative Response to COVID-19
by WRJC WebMaster on April 16, 2020 at 2:44 PM
This bill includes a lot of provisions, but there are several that directly and immediately impact the people, businesses, organizations and communities I serve. This bill includes a suspension of the one-week waiting period for unemployment […]
BBB Alert: Scammers Target Seniors During Pandemic
by WRJC WebMaster on April 16, 2020 at 2:42 PM
BBB is receiving several reports from seniors reporting that they are receiving text messages from scammers posing as the U.S. Department of Health, about taking a mandatory online COVID-19 test in order to receive the recently […]
'Not fully engaged?' Why Andy Nicholson was beatable in Green Bay, Brown County races
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 16, 2020 at 2:39 PM
Amanda Chu, Lynn Gerlach capitalized on strong campaigns and Nicholson's 'lack of engagement' to win Brown County Board and Green Bay City Council seats.
Two inmates, one convicted in Brown County, escape Columbia County prison
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 16, 2020 at 2:15 PM
James Robert Newman, 37, and Thomas E. Deering, 46, escaped Thursday morning, according to Portage police.
Pence will visit Wisconsin GE plant making ventilators
by Bob Hague on April 16, 2020 at 2:12 PM
Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Wisconsin next week to visit a facility making ventilators for COVID-19 patients. Pence will tour a GE Healthcare manufacturing facility in Madison on Tuesday. Last month GE announced it was expanding its […]
Fond du Lac girl starts first 'Curvy Girls' chapter in the state for girls with scoliosis
by Fond du Lac Reporter on April 16, 2020 at 12:45 PM
"I had to wear the brace 20 hours a day and I was kind of embarrassed. I didn't want anyone to notice," said 12-year-old Annabelle Seel.
What has school-at-home been like for Wisconsin parents? You tell us
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 16, 2020 at 11:29 AM
What's it like for you and your family?
