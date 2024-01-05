Change in federal policy means kids can stay on Medicaid and BadgerCare

Young people in Wisconsin will be allowed to stay on state medical programs for an entire year under new guidelines. The new federal rules require BadgerCare Plus and other Medicaid programs to keep people under the age of 19 covered for a full year, even if their families leave the programs or if they no […] Source: WRN.com







