Challoner, Robet H. Age 74 of Big Flats

Robert H. Challoner, passed away on Sunday January 29 2023 at his home in Big Flats, Wisconsin after a courageous battle with cancer.

Memorial services will be 12 Noon on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Roseberry’s Funeral Home. Visitation will begin on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Robert was born December 7th, 1948 at home in Hancock, Wisconsin to Ward and Anna Challoner. Robert married Kathleen Haskins on August 5th, 1967; they were married for 55 years. Robert attended Tri-County schools. He worked for Georgia-Pacific Woodland Division, Badger Ordnance Ammunition Plant, John Ashworth Saw Mill, Farnum Gasket Factory in Necedah, Challoner Logging and Pulping, Townsend Company and retired from the Adams County Solid Waste Department in 2010.

Robert enjoyed going fishing, hunting, camping, road trips, and spending time with family. He liked going to classic car shows with his collector cars. He liked going South for winter to Orange Beach, Alabama.

Robert is survived by his wife, Kathleen; two sons: Richard (Jeannie) Challoner and Dale (Becky) Challoner; Grandsons: Dillin and Benjamin; granddaughter, Elizabeth Fernandez; great- granddaughter, Avelina Marie Fernandez; brother, Vernon Challoner; sister-in-law, June Hunt; and nieces and nephews.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for further information.

Source: WRJC.com







