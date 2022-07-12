Chairman slams Indian Health Services hiring decision
The chairman of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe has slammed the federal agency that delivers health care to approximately 130,000 Native Americans located in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa for declining to hire tribal leaders’ choice for an…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Green Bay businesses create 50+ scholarships, with free tuition, housing, for NWTC...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 12, 2022 at 7:54 PM
Xometry and the Green Bay Chamber will offer 50 scholarships for NWTC manufacturing students this year and in 2023-24 school years.
Tony Evers raises $10.1 million so far in 2022, setting the stage for an expensive...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 12, 2022 at 7:08 PM
Evers will likely face either former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch or Tim Michels, who co-owns Michels Corp., in the November general election.
Travel expenses are hitting record highs since the beginning of the year. Here's why, and...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 12, 2022 at 6:52 PM
The costs of domestic airfare has reached record highs since the start of the year. Why is traveling so expensive right now and how can travelers save money.
Tim Michels now says he is 'not against contraception' during a campaign stop in Green Bay
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 12, 2022 at 6:22 PM
Michels made the comments at a campaign stop in Green Bay, kicking off a two-day, statewide tour through the northern parts of the state.
Donald Trump will visit Milwaukee in August for an event that charges attendees thousands...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 12, 2022 at 6:02 PM
The cost to attend ranges from $195 to purchase a wristband to more than $3,995 to have close access to Trump.
Long Lake alligator finds new home as rescue gives opportunity in Fond du Lac to safely...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on July 12, 2022 at 5:56 PM
The alligator found in Long Lake on Fourth of July weekend has found its forever home in a Michigan reptile sanctuary.
Green Bay couple charged with felony neglect after baby dies with fentanyl in body
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 12, 2022 at 4:04 PM
The medical examiner found traces of the drug, a synthetic painkiller that's 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, during an autopsy.
Fact check: Liberal groups say GOP convention wouldn't benefit hotels, restaurants
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 12, 2022 at 3:44 PM
Judge Roemer to be Honored Wednesday July 13th
by WRJC WebMaster on July 12, 2022 at 3:41 PM
