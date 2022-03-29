Chairman of veterans board steps down after being charged with possessing child pornography
Curtis Schmitt Jr. announced he was stepping down months after refusing to do so and hours after a candidate for governor sought to force his removal.
Green Bay's Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge will be closed Wednesday, most of Thursday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 29, 2022 at 10:02 PM
The bridge is closing so the hydraulic system can be inspected, according to the Green Bay Public Works Department. It will reopen 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Packers plan match between top European soccer teams Manchester City and Bayern Munich at...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 29, 2022 at 10:01 PM
Top European teams Manchester City and Munich Bayern will play an exhibition soccer match at Lambeau Field in July.
Curtis Schmitt Jr. announced he was stepping down months after refusing to do so and hours after a candidate for governor sought to force his removal.
NL Track & Field Competes at Cashton Indoor Event
by WRJC WebMaster on March 29, 2022 at 5:09 PM
Free, low-cost health screenings at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on March 29, 2022 at 5:08 PM
Fact check: Ron Johnson says gas prices are high "due to the Democrats' war on fossil...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 29, 2022 at 4:29 PM
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says gas prices are high "due to the Democrats' war on fossil fuels."
Here's how Wisconsin and beyond can help support Ukrainian people in need
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 29, 2022 at 3:24 PM
Here's a running list of ways you can help Ukrainians in need.
Koehler, Florence Lilian Age 79 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on March 29, 2022 at 2:30 PM
Rosenogle, Roy Age 62 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on March 29, 2022 at 2:29 PM
