Cephus rejoins Wisconsin football team

Earlier today, the University of Wisconsin revealed that Quintez Cephus has been reinstated as a student, allowing him to return to school. As anticipated, Cephus has also officially rejoined the football program. A statement from UW-Athletics said they are working through eligibility issues with Cephus before he can participate in a game. The statement continued […]

Source: WRN.com





