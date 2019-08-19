Cephus rejoins Wisconsin football team
Earlier today, the University of Wisconsin revealed that Quintez Cephus has been reinstated as a student, allowing him to return to school. As anticipated, Cephus has also officially rejoined the football program. A statement from UW-Athletics said they are working through eligibility issues with Cephus before he can participate in a game. The statement continued […]
Source: WRN.com
