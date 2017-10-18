Central Wisconsin State Fair could move from Labor Day weekend
The Fair Board voted to move the event one week earlier if it can end a contract with the current carnival company.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Lawmakers weigh in on medical marijuana legalization4 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game4 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game4 hours ago
- ‘Out of the Woods’ sculpture park project nears completion4 hours ago
- Business owner walked in on burglar4 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game5 hours ago
- UW System completes review of campus foundation transactions9 hours ago
- Saratoga man accused of smearing rancid meat on woman9 hours ago
- Sturgeon Bay Fire Chief issues raze order for granary10 hours ago
- Industrial hemp bill clears Senate committee10 hours ago
- Central Wisconsin State Fair could move from Labor Day weekend10 hours ago
- O’Connor, Edward W. Sr., age 94, of New Lisbon11 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.