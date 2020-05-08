Central Wisconsin home improvement contractor gets six months in jail for felony theft
Raymond J. Marchel, 49, of Wautoma, will serve six months in jail after prosecutors say he stole $21,000 from customers in Stevens Point and Plover.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
