Central Wisconsin Driver Charged With Negligent Homicide For Fatal School Bus Accident

Prosecutors in Waushara County have filed negligent homicide charges against a 76-year-old driver who hit two girls at a school bus stop last February. Six-year-old Maryana Kranz was killed and her four-year-old sister was injured. Investigators say Carl Mullenix was apparently driving on the sidewalk in the Town of Oasis when he hit the girls. Waushara County Sheriff Wally Zuehlke says the bus was stopped and its lights were flashing. The girls’ mother has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Mullenix and his insurance company. A hearing in that suit is set for January 19th.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.