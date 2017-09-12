Central Wisconsin Cultural Center gets ousted; local artist steps in to help
The art gallery says it was told it needs to vacate its current space in October.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Brewers announce 2018 schedule2 hours ago
- Defense: Girl accused of stabbing classmate was delusional2 hours ago
- Kenosha drops out of hunt for Foxconn flat screen factory2 hours ago
- Central Wisconsin Cultural Center gets ousted; local artist steps in to help2 hours ago
- Clintonville Police K9 passes away2 hours ago
- Sebranek Sr., Kenneth F., age 83 of Mount Tabor2 hours ago
- Brown, Jacquelyn R., age 59 of Friendship2 hours ago
- Annual U.S. News college rankings are out; who's up and who's down?2 hours ago
- Attorney leaves boarding school abuse case due to conflict2 hours ago
- Pilot dies in Winnebago County plane crash2 hours ago
- McCabe joins crowded Democratic field for Wisconsin governor3 hours ago
- Mallien tapped as Door County Economic Development Corporation Business and Education Part...3 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.