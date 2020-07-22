Central Wisconsin COVID-19 update: Wood, Marathon counties rise 5 cases each, Portage County up 4
USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin will provide a daily update on COVID-19 cases in central Wisconsin.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Carnivorous Plant Last Seen 40 Years Ago Among Finds by Rare Plant Detectives
by WRJC WebMaster on July 22, 2020 at 3:47 PM
A rare carnivorous plant last documented in Ashland County along with 59 never-before-seen populations of other rare plants in Wisconsin are among discoveries made by volunteers of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ Rare Plant […]
-
Big 8 Conference cancels conference competition for the fall
by WRJC WebMaster on July 22, 2020 at 3:43 PM
The Big 8 Conference has voted to cancel conference competition for the fall. The league's schools voted unanimously that conference competitions would not be held and conference champions would not be crowned.
-
Highway 131 Accident in Monroe County
by WRJC WebMaster on July 22, 2020 at 3:39 PM
On July 21, 2020 around 5:39am, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury crash involving two vehicles on State Highway 131 and the Interstate 90 westbound off ramp
-
WEDC reviews more than 30,500 applications for We’re All In grants for small businesses
by WRJC WebMaster on July 22, 2020 at 3:37 PM
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) has reviewed all of the more than 30,500 applications it received last month from small businesses seeking We’re All In Small Business Grants, WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes announced […]
-
DSPS Overhauls Plan Review Process, Shortens Turnaround Time
by WRJC WebMaster on July 22, 2020 at 3:36 PM
After an intensive two-quarter study and pilot, the Department of Safety and Professional Services has revamped its plan review process, a key step in most building projects. The new process not only shortens customer wait times but also realigns […]
-
Tractor Trailer Accident in Vernon County
by WRJC WebMaster on July 22, 2020 at 3:33 PM
Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears reports: A single vehicle crash occurred Tuesday morning, July 21, 2020, at approximately 4:45 AM, in the village of Readstown. Delbert L. Miller, age 66, of rural Soldiers Grove was operating a tractor/trailer […]
-
Yes, average family pays more in hospital costs than federal taxes
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 22, 2020 at 2:35 PM
U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, says "The average family in America forks over more of their hard-earned income to their local hospital than to the IRS."
-
Packers estimate maximum 12,000 fans will be allowed at games this season
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 22, 2020 at 1:41 PM
Packers season ticket holders will be contacted this week about whether they want to attend games this season.
-
Green Bay Packers report record half-billion dollars in revenue for 2019-20
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 22, 2020 at 1:40 PM
Packers had another record-setting financial year and might get through pandemic year without tapping reserve fund.
