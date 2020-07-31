Central Wisconsin COVID-19 update: Wood County rises 20 cases, Marathon County up 14 with 5th death
USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin will provide a daily update on COVID-19 cases in central Wisconsin.
Equity's Bonduel, Stratford Markets Earn Organic Certification
on July 31, 2020 at 11:23 AM
The Baraboo-based Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association announced that two more of its market locations have been organic certified.
Man Severely Injured in Truck vs. Tractor Accident
on July 31, 2020 at 11:23 AM
Another motor vehicle accident involving a farm tractor has left one man with life-threatening injuries.
Grant, Dane Counties Received Most Farm Support Funding
on July 31, 2020 at 11:23 AM
The Wisconsin Department of Revenue has released more information on where the $41.
Barron Co. Food Plant Blamed for Spike in COVID Cases
on July 31, 2020 at 11:23 AM
Another Wisconsin food processing facility has seen its workforce impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, which drove up the total number of infections in the immediate area.
'Dairy Cares' Raises Over $200K for Children's Hospital
on July 31, 2020 at 11:23 AM
A non-profit organization established by leaders of Wisconsin's dairy industry has reached another huge milestone.
Veteran Mason Crosby added to Packers reserve/COVID-19 list
by Bill Scott on July 31, 2020 at 1:53 AM
With veterans reporting to training camp, three Green Bay Packers were added to the teams COVID-19 reserve list, the biggest of the three is kicker Mason Crosby. Joining Crosby are TE Jace Sternberger and DT Treyvon Hester. All three either […]
Wisconsin Republicans break with Trump over delaying November election
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2020 at 12:56 AM
Top Wisconsin Republicans broke with President Donald Trump on Thursday over delaying the November election.
Thursday COVID-19 numbers back up above 1000 cases
by Bob Hague on July 31, 2020 at 12:56 AM
For the first time in nearly a week Wisconsin reported over 1,000 cases in a single day Thursday. There were 1,059 positives among 17,270 tests processed in the prior 24 hours, according to the Department of Health Services. That’s a positive […]
Some Wisconsin voters may have to briefly lower their masks so poll workers can identify...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2020 at 12:34 AM
Also, those who refuse to wear masks at the polls will be allowed to vote, despite the mask requirement, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said.
