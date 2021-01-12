Central Wisconsin COVID-19 update: Wood County reports five new deaths since Friday
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin will provide a daily update on COVID-19 cases in central Wisconsin.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Morley, Brian Lloyd Age 58 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on January 12, 2021 at 3:24 PM
-
Juneau County health Dept. Reports 30 new COVID19 Cases During Monday 1/11 Report
by WRJC WebMaster on January 12, 2021 at 3:21 PM
-
'Desperately needed': Tourism, travel businesses focus on safety as they prepare for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 12, 2021 at 1:11 PM
With only a limited number of season ticket holders able to attend Saturday's Green Bay Packers playoff matchup, hotels and travel businesses aren't sure what kind of impact to expect. But they say whatever comes will help. […]
-
COVID-19 pushes Wisconsin tribal tourism from casinos, pow-wows to outdoor recreation
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 12, 2021 at 12:19 PM
Native American Tourism of Wisconsin organizers say the pandemic has prompted a change away from pow-wows and casinos to outdoor recreation.
-
Eight inmates at Oshkosh and Waupun prisons died from COVID-19, among the 25 total in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 12, 2021 at 11:16 AM
The state on Monday added information online about where the inmates had been housed before they died.
-
Wisconsin state and local tax burden hits 50-year low
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM
State and local taxes ate up 10.2% of Wisconsinites' income in 2020 — the lowest since at least 1970, according to the report from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum.
-
Packers add Veldheer for second straight season
by Bill Scott on January 12, 2021 at 6:52 AM
With David Bakhtiari out with a season ending ACL injury and Rick Wagner’s knee issues, the Green Bay Packers added some insurance for the playoffs by bringing back tackle Jared Veldheer for a second straight postseason. The Packers signed […]
-
Giannis returns, Bucks beat Magic
by Bill Scott on January 12, 2021 at 6:39 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the Bucks lineup after missing one game with a back injury and scored 22 points in Milwaukee’s 121-99 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday night in Orlando. Antetokounmpo dealt with second half foul […]
-
Howard-Suamico schools to ask voters to approve $98 million in improvements, promise no...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 12, 2021 at 3:58 AM
Much of the building work would focus on Bay View Middle School and Forest Glen Elementary.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.