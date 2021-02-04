Central Wisconsin COVID-19 update: Waushara, Wood counties report new deaths since Tuesday
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin will provide a daily update on COVID-19 cases in central Wisconsin.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Wisconsin House Republicans will have to go on record about Marjory Taylor Greene
by Bob Hague on February 4, 2021 at 1:14 PM
We could know Thursday, how Wisconsin Republicans in Congress feel about controversial colleague Marjory Taylor Greene. The House Rules Committee voted Wednesday to advance a measure stripping the Georgia Republican of her committee assignments, […]
-
Bucks coast in first meeting with Pacers
by Bill Scott on February 4, 2021 at 6:37 AM
With a six-game road trip on the horizon, the Milwaukee Bucks were able to rest players and coast to victory over division foe Indiana, 130-110 on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum. Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t play in the fourth quarter, yet […]
-
Wisconsin mother meets baby delivered during COVID-19 coma
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 4, 2021 at 3:08 AM
Nearly three months after Kelsey Townsend gave birth to her fourth child, the 32-year-old Wisconsin woman was finally face to face with her.
-
Nearly 18,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine heading to Wisconsin under federal program...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 4, 2021 at 1:44 AM
There will be 17,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine sent to 190 Walgreens locations in Wisconsin.
-
Kyle Rittenhouse lawyers cite continued threats for not listing his current 'safe house'...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 4, 2021 at 1:10 AM
Kyle Rittenhouse's attorney says his client lives at an undisclosed location for safety reasons and objects to any increase in his $2 million bail.
-
Lawsuit says Foxconn's failure to create a high-tech screen plant cost local governments...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 4, 2021 at 12:33 AM
A lawsuit claims local governments spent hundreds of millions preparing for a promised high-tech plant that the company has failed to create.
-
Republicans put off repealing mask requirement until at least mid-February
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 3, 2021 at 11:23 PM
Even if Republicans carry through with their plans to eliminate the mask requirement, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers may try to put a new one into effect.
-
Evers to include insulin copay caps, creation of Drug Affordability Review Board in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 3, 2021 at 11:12 PM
Evers Wednesday announced his plan to include a plan to reduce prescription drug prices for Wisconsinites in his biennial budget
-
Coronavirus in Brown County: 13 cases, so far, tied to gatherings for Packers playoffs,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 3, 2021 at 11:10 PM
January had the second most deaths reported due to the virus in the county at 36 people, according to DHS data.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.