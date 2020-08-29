Central Wisconsin COVID-19 update: Waushara County reports second death
Taylor Swift fan keeps box of signed CDs safe, Packers' Mason Crosby returns from COVID...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 29, 2020 at 12:07 PM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
Who's investigating the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha? What's the latest on case...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM
In the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha and violent unrest that followed, we look at what comes next.
A Wisconsin resident upset by Kenosha violence has launched an effort to recall Gov. Tony...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 29, 2020 at 2:24 AM
The recall effort will give the governor the ability to raise unlimited sums for at least the next two months.
New disclosures Friday in Jacob Blake shooting
by Bob Hague on August 29, 2020 at 1:44 AM
While the graphic video of Jacob Blake being shot seven times in the back by Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey last Sunday has been viewed around the world, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth told a reporter during a Friday press conference that […]
Wisconsin Senate to convene special session on Monday
by Bob Hague on August 29, 2020 at 1:03 AM
The Wisconsin Senate plans to convene Monday for a special session to discuss police reform. Governor Tony Evers on Monday ordered lawmakers in both chambers back to Madison, following the shooting of Jacob Blake in the back Sunday by a Kenosha […]
Rate of positive COVID-19 tests at 9.1% Friday
by Bob Hague on August 29, 2020 at 1:00 AM
The rate of positive COVID-19 tests was up on Friday in Wisconsin. The Department of Health Services reported 9.2 percent, or 843 out of 9,156 test results processed over the previous 24 hours, were returned as positive. Today’s #COVID19_WI […]
Kenosha updates: Kyle Rittenhouse's legal team says he acted in self-defense against a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 29, 2020 at 12:42 AM
Journal Sentinel reporters are in Kenosha in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake and a fatal shooting during Tuesday protests.
Storms expected to be out of southern Wisconsin by late evening, forecasters say
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 29, 2020 at 12:35 AM
Thunderstorms, some of them strong, are expected to move out of southern Wisconsin by late evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Federal judge approves Menominee Nation Arena restructuring plan, allowing it to emerge...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on August 29, 2020 at 12:03 AM
A judge approved a restructuring plan for the Menominee Nation Arena, allowing the Oshkosh entertainment venue to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
