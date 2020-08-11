Central Wisconsin COVID-19 update: Waupaca County rises 33 cases, Lincoln County reports first death
USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin will provide a daily update on COVID-19 cases in central Wisconsin.
Evers denies clemency to inmates as high heat, COVID risks raise health concerns
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 11, 2020 at 2:25 PM
State officials reject requests for compassionate relief amid concerns about the coronavirus and the summer heat.
Bay Beach Amusement Park no longer requiring wristbands to get in; operations going...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 11, 2020 at 1:59 PM
The park is operating at 50% capacity, or about 2,000 people at one time, but so far this season has not had to turn any visitors away.
That was fast: Chili John's finds new home in Ashwaubenon | Streetwise
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 11, 2020 at 1:36 PM
To those worried about going without Chili John's for an extended period, you can rest easy. The iconic Green Bay eatery has reopened.
Recipients of Century, Sesquicentennial Farm Awards Named
on August 11, 2020 at 11:08 AM
Over a hundred farm and home owners throughout Wisconsin are being recognized this year for having their estate in the same family for 100 or 150 years.
Compeer Financial Posts Strong Second Quarter Earnings
on August 11, 2020 at 11:08 AM
The Sun Prairie-based Compeer Financial announced financial results for the second quarter of 2020, including strong net income levels, above-average asset growth and solid credit quality.
Another Near-Perfect Week in Wisconsin Farm Fields
on August 11, 2020 at 11:08 AM
With 6.
UW-River Falls Cancels Falcon Frontier Days Rodeo
on August 11, 2020 at 11:08 AM
The 2020 Falcon Frontier Days Rodeo, which is held at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls each fall, has been called off this year.
Kaul Joins Suit Challenging Effort to Bar Foreign Workers
on August 11, 2020 at 11:08 AM
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has joined a coalition of 22 other attorneys generals around the country in fighting against the Trump Administration's April 22 order that restricts certain immigrants from entering the country.
Native American business owners in Wisconsin were on the rise. Will the pandemic set them...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 11, 2020 at 10:30 AM
Minority-owned small businesses with less cash on hand and more barriers to capital may have a harder time surviving a sustained economic downturn.
