Central Wisconsin COVID-19 update: Waupaca County rises 16 cases, Portage County up 12
USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin will provide a daily update on COVID-19 cases in central Wisconsin.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Deadline Approaching for ASA's Conservation Legacy Awards
on August 26, 2020 at 11:03 AM
The American Soybean Association is accepting applications for its Conservation Legacy Award through September 1.
WFBF Annual Meeting Will be All Virtual
on August 26, 2020 at 11:03 AM
The leader of the state's largest agricultural organization says his group's annual meeting will be held completely virtual this fall.
State Fair Still Supporting Hunger Task Force
on August 26, 2020 at 11:03 AM
Each year at the Wisconsin State Fair, attendees are encouraged to bring food and monetary donations to benefit the Hunger Task Force.
Landmark Services, Countryside Co-op Merger is a Go
on August 26, 2020 at 11:03 AM
The members of two Wisconsin agricultural cooperatives have given their approval towards a proposed merger.
Mourning Dove, Early Teal & Early Goose Seasons Open Sept. 1
on August 26, 2020 at 11:03 AM
Hunters can once again head to Wisconsin's fields and marshes on September 1 when the mourning dove, early teal and early Canada goose seasons open.
A Black man shot in the back, a viral video and civil unrest: Kenosha and the rest of the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 26, 2020 at 4:48 AM
The shooting of a Black man in Kenosha and its aftermath have drawn criticism from state and national leaders. The National Guard was deployed Monday.
'He was not treated like a human that day': Family of Jacob Blake, now paralyzed, speaks...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 26, 2020 at 2:24 AM
Jacob Blake's family say he suffered damage to multiple internal organs and will require more surgeries, but is awake and talking.
Aaron Rodgers, Cardi B, LeBron James and other celebs respond to Kenosha police shooting...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 26, 2020 at 1:25 AM
Demi Lovato, Kevin Hart, 50 Cent, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal are among several celebrities who condemned the shooting of Jacob Blake.
Manitowoc residents show their support in U.S. Postal Service rally
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 26, 2020 at 12:47 AM
Wisconsinites come together to show their support for the U.S. Postal Service
