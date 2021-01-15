Central Wisconsin COVID-19 update: Portage County reports three new deaths since Wednesday
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin will provide a daily update on COVID-19 cases in central Wisconsin.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Wisconsin residents 65 and older could be in next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 15, 2021 at 2:02 PM
Department of Health Services officials are considering adopting new federal guidance.
-
'I don't know what to do': With weekly unemployment claims rising, Wisconsinites are...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM
The state is also facing other issues in the new year, including a drawn-out process to program additional $300 federal payments.
-
Green Bay School Board member Kristina Shelton stepping down to take seat in Assembly
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 15, 2021 at 1:13 PM
Green Bay Democrat was elected this fall to succeed Staush Gruszynski, who she beat in a primary
-
Wisconsin Supreme Court casts doubts on Republican-backed redistricting rules
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 15, 2021 at 12:47 PM
Conservatives are asking the justices to change their rules to improve the chances that they, rather than federal courts, will resolve any challenges.
-
Light displays, ice sculptures and Glow Pack Glow aim to help make it feel like playoff...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 15, 2021 at 12:20 PM
Titletown District, downtown Green Bay get dressed up for Packers playoff weekend
-
Golden Eagles Wrestling Goes 1-2 in Home Quad but Remains Perfect in Conference Matches
by WRJC WebMaster on January 15, 2021 at 3:04 AM
-
Juneau County Health Dept. Reports Counties 13th COVID19 Related Death
by WRJC WebMaster on January 15, 2021 at 2:15 AM
-
COVID-19 vaccines begin for frontline workers in Kewaunee County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 15, 2021 at 12:12 AM
Only 200 doses of the vaccine were received so far. The Kewaunee County Public Health Department is taking requests for a waiting list.
-
More than 26,000 people in Wisconsin have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine; Dane,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 15, 2021 at 12:02 AM
With more than 65,000 doses given, Wisconsin's nine-county southeast region leads the state in vaccinations.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.