Central Wisconsin COVID-19 update: No new deaths reported in central counties since Wednesday
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin will provide a daily update on COVID-19 cases throughout central Wisconsin.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Finding cheer everywhere: Brown County's Christmas-themed street names
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 11, 2020 at 3:15 PM
Brown County, Wisconsin with a Christmas connection
-
Rep Tiffany signals his support for lawsuit that would overturn Wisconsin’s election
by Raymond Neupert on December 11, 2020 at 3:03 PM
A Wisconsin Congressman is tossing in his support for a lawsuit that would overturn the results of the US election in favor of President Trump. Northwoods Congressman Tom Tiffany is one of 106 Republican House members to support a lawsuit by Texas […]
-
Sen. Baldwin not surprised by continued legal losses by Trump Campaign
by Raymond Neupert on December 11, 2020 at 3:02 PM
Another court has tossed out a legal challenge to the state’s election, and Senator Tammy Baldwin says she’s not surprised. Baldwin says Wisconsin conducted fair elections, and that was verified by both canvassing and the recount. […]
-
Search continues for Wisconsin Air National Guard pilot after F-16 crash in Michigan
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 11, 2020 at 2:45 PM
The whereabouts of the pilot were unknown as of Wednesday afternoon.
-
'A mammoth undertaking': Hospital workers may get COVID-19 vaccine next week, nursing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 11, 2020 at 1:34 PM
Wisconsin expects to receive about 50,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine the week of Dec. 14, followed by a batch of 101,000 Moderna doses.
-
Two protesters sue Green Bay over June curfew arrests, say curfew was unfairly enforced
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 11, 2020 at 1:33 PM
Manali Oleksy of Green Bay and Gerardo Rodriguez of Allouez were cited in violation of the 9 p.m. curfew issued by the city on June 1 and filed the class action complaint Wednesday.
-
Federal judge questions Trump request to hand election to legislature
by Bob Hague on December 11, 2020 at 1:32 PM
A federal judge appears unlikely to hand Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes over to the Republican-controlled Legislature, the Journal Sentinel reports. U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig – a Trump appointee – said Thursday that ruling […]
-
Positive COVID-19 test rates remains high in Wisconsin even as fewer seek tests
by Bob Hague on December 11, 2020 at 1:24 PM
New cases remain low, but the positive test rate for COVID-19 remains relatively high. Department of Health Services Secretary designee Andrea palm said that means too many Wisconsin residents are still not getting tested for the coronavirus. […]
-
Evers says Texas A.G.’s election lawsuit remains frivolous
by Bob Hague on December 11, 2020 at 1:18 PM
More Republican attorney generals have joined Texas AG Ken Paxton, in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn election results in Wisconsin and three other states that went for Democrat Joe Biden. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said on Thursday […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.