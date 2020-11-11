Central Wisconsin COVID-19 update: New deaths reported for Juneau, Marathon, Waupaca, Waushara counties
USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin will provide a daily update on COVID-19 cases in central Wisconsin.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Feldman, Yvonne V. Age 94 of Wonewoc
by WRJC WebMaster on November 11, 2020 at 3:07 PM
-
Anderson, Charles Clayton Age 87 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on November 11, 2020 at 3:06 PM
-
'This crisis is urgent': Tony Evers urges Wisconsin to stay home on day of record cases,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 11, 2020 at 1:46 PM
The Democratic governor is recommending Wisconsinites stay home but is not requiring them to do so.
-
Appleton singer John Holiday soars to a battle round win on 'The Voice' with a Stevie...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 11, 2020 at 12:50 PM
"We haven't seen someone with his immense gift on this show, and I had to pick him," John Legend said of the Lawrence University voice professor.
-
Wisconsin veteran's neighbors gave him a homecoming he never got after the Korean War
by Wausau Daily Herald on November 11, 2020 at 12:14 PM
Elroy Roeder never got a homecoming when he returned from the Korean War decades ago. But now a Highground memorial ensures he won't be forgotten.
-
Wisconsin reports more than 7,000 new cases, 66 deaths in record-breaking day
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 11, 2020 at 3:59 AM
On Tuesday, the seven-day case average reached a new high of 5,825 — a rise of more than 1,300 in the last week.
-
They volunteered to serve in Iraq and Afghanistan and returned home safe. Then the health...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 11, 2020 at 3:12 AM
A growing number of Iraq and Afghan war veterans are getting sick from illnesses they believe can be traced to burn pits and a contaminated Uzbek base.
-
Drivers urged not to take Leo Frigo bridge in Green Bay due to strong winds
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 11, 2020 at 3:11 AM
Due to strong winds, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is advising motorists not to use the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge on Tuesday night.
-
Aurora Health Care pauses community testing to focus on 'bedside' care as surge in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 11, 2020 at 2:33 AM
The health care system, which is headquartered in Milwaukee, said it faces staffing issues as the coronavirus crisis shows no sign of improving.
