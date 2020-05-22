Central Wisconsin COVID-19 update: Marathon, Waupaca counties see one new case each Thursday
Emergency fund contributors can win a virtual hangout with Packers' Kenny Clark
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 22, 2020 at 12:29 PM
One contributor will be randomly selected to spend 30 minutes in a video conference with Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark.
Romanski: Sign-up Details on State Farm Payments Coming Soon
on May 22, 2020 at 11:14 AM
Now that we know Wisconsin farmers will have the ability to apply for some of the funds the state received as part of the federal CARES Act, it will take a few extra days to determine how and when those producers can sign-up for financial assistance.
WCGA Seeking Entries for 2020 Corn Yield Contest
on May 22, 2020 at 11:14 AM
The Wisconsin Corn Growers Association wants to recognize top-yielding corn production from farmers in four specific areas of the state once again this year by holding its annual Corn Yield Contest.
Natural Resources Board to Livestream May 27 Board Meeting
on May 22, 2020 at 11:14 AM
The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board meeting scheduled for this Wednesday will be livestreamed to the public.
DOT: Potential for Deer Crashes Remain High
on May 22, 2020 at 11:14 AM
A state agency is reminding motorists that deer activity increases this time of year as does search for places to give birth and young deer separate from their mothers.
NMC Offers Opportunity for Students to Attend Annual Meeting
on May 22, 2020 at 11:14 AM
The National Mastitis Council is encouraging full-time graduate students interested in controlling mastitis, promoting udder health and improving milk quality to apply for the NMC Scholars program.
Coronavirus alters, cancels some Memorial Day services, programs in Brown County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 22, 2020 at 12:57 AM
Some veterans groups have kept their Memorial Day plans, others have altered events or canceled them due to the pandemic.
North Star Mohican Casino to reopen Tuesday. Guests must wear masks, get temperature...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 22, 2020 at 12:44 AM
The casino will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday. It will close daily from 3 a.m. until 7 a.m. for deep cleaning.
Thursday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on May 21, 2020 at 11:12 PM
Here’s a look at Thursday’s statewide COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported six deaths due to COVID-19 over the previous 24 hour period, bringing the total number of lives lost to 487. Total […]
