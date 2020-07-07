Central Wisconsin COVID-19 update: Marathon County up 39 cases, Portage County up 34 over weekend
Jefferson County FTD Awards Grants for Local Projects
on July 7, 2020 at 11:11 AM
A group of leaders from the 2019 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days show in Jefferson County are disbursing some of the event's profits in the form of grants to help local community organizations.
Jauquet Honored with Distinguished Junior Holstein Award
on July 7, 2020 at 11:11 AM
A Shawano County student was one of six Distinguished Junior Holstein Members in the nation to be honored by the National Holstein Association.
Knee High by the Fourth of July? Oh, Yeah!
on July 7, 2020 at 11:11 AM
It doesn't take a group of statewide crop reporters to realize that the growing season is off to a great start in Wisconsin.
Kindschi Earns Outstanding Guernsey Youth Honors
on July 7, 2020 at 11:11 AM
A student Loganville has been named the 2020 National Outstanding Guernsey Youth by the American Guernsey Association.
Wisconsin FFA Ends Year with 21,264 Members
on July 7, 2020 at 11:11 AM
Despite a pandemic getting in the way, the state's premier agriculture education group has seen more growth during the past school year.
Wisconsin cities get “Safer Voting Plan” grants
by Bob Hague on July 7, 2020 at 12:22 AM
Wisconsin’s five largest cities have received more than 6 million dollars in grants to help keep voters safe during upcoming elections. Milwaukee, Madison Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine were notified that the Center for Tech and Civic Life had […]
Monday COVID-19 numbers: no new deaths, 9.2 percent positive tests
by Bob Hague on July 7, 2020 at 12:14 AM
The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin results dropped on Monday. The state Department of Health Services reported that 484 of 5,286 tests were positive. That’s 9.2 percent, down from 10.4 percent on Sunday and 10.8 percent on […]
Rep. Moore proud of her vote on Justice in Policing Act on police reform
by Raymond Neupert on July 6, 2020 at 11:34 PM
Congresswoman Gwen Moore says he’s proud of her vote on the Democrat backed Justice in Policing Act. Moore says the goal of the bill is to rein in police departments that mistreat the public that they’re supposed to be serving. […]
Oneida Nation eyes hemp production as a way to diversify, strengthen tribal economy
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 6, 2020 at 10:19 PM
Last year's first harvest was a bust, but an Oneida Tribal Councilman insists the tribe learned a lot and is trying a different approach this year.
