Central Wisconsin COVID-19 update: Marathon County up 231 cases since Thursday
'I shot two white kids': New records detail Kyle Rittenhouse's surrender to hometown...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 31, 2020 at 1:59 PM
The assault-style rifle used in the shooting was purchased by an 18-year-old friend of Rittenhouse.
LGBTQ History Month: How LGBTQ community organizations, clinics were the vanguard in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 31, 2020 at 1:45 PM
LGBTQ History Month: Due to early activism and forward-thinking state leadership, Wisconsin was able to mobilize and address the AIDS epidemic.
13 things to know about John Holiday of 'The Voice,' Packers fans won't let COVID-19 keep...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 31, 2020 at 12:02 PM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
Mauston Claims South Central Conference Championship with 36-14 Victory Over Green Devils
by WRJC WebMaster on October 31, 2020 at 3:46 AM
Both campaigning in Wisconsin, Trump and Biden deliver starkly different messages
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 31, 2020 at 1:48 AM
Donald Trump was in Green Bay and Joe Biden in Milwaukee as the candidates worked for votes in the Badger State on the same day for the first time.
Five days in Wisconsin: More than 20,000 positive coronavirus tests, nearly 200 deaths
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 31, 2020 at 12:45 AM
Wisconsin saw more than 5,000 new cases, 24 deaths and more than 90 newly hospitalized on Friday.
President Donald Trump promises to deliver 'jobs, jobs, jobs' as he returns to Green Bay...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 30, 2020 at 11:00 PM
Trump will speak at 2:30 p.m. at Austin Straubel International Airport, his third stop in Wisconsin within the past week.
Hall of Fame Packers cornerback Herb Adderley dies at 81
by Packers News on October 30, 2020 at 10:24 PM
Herb Adderley was first-team All-Pro five times in his nine seasons with the Packers and also was a member of the NFL's 1960s all-decade team.
President Trump visits Green Bay days before Election Day
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 30, 2020 at 10:23 PM
President Trump delivers remarks at a Make America Great Again rally at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport on Friday.
