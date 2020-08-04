Central Wisconsin COVID-19 update: Marathon County has 173 active cases, 6th death
PDPW Holding 18th Week of Dairy Signal Programs\
on August 4, 2020 at 11:39 AM
The Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin has released its speaker and content line-up for this week's Dairy Signal online webcasts.
Report Shows Mostly Good to Excellent Crops in Wisconsin
on August 4, 2020 at 11:39 AM
A relatively dry and cool week made conditions more comfortable for livestock and outdoor workers.
Extension Webinar to Focus on Marketing Commodity Grains
on August 4, 2020 at 11:39 AM
The University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension with host a webinar next week on post-harvest grain storage.
Older State Fair Exhibitors Eligible for Case IH Cash Awards
on August 4, 2020 at 11:39 AM
In an effort to support youth who missed their final opportunity to show livestock at the Wisconsin State Fair this year, Case IH has announced it will offer cash awards to 10 students who apply for the funding.
Butcher Block Party to Celebrate Wisconsin's Beef Industry
on August 4, 2020 at 11:39 AM
To further raise awareness of summer grilling with beef, the Wisconsin Beef Council and Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center have teamed up to celebrate with a Butcher Block Party on August 8.
In the 90th Assembly District, Democrats face questions of representation and sexual...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 4, 2020 at 10:37 AM
Rep. Staush Gruszynski and Green Bay School Board member Kristina Shelton will face off in the Democratic primary for the 90th Assembly District.
Green Bay school board approves plan to start year virtually
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 4, 2020 at 3:41 AM
The Green Bay Board of Education approved a plan to start the 2020 school year virtually due to coronavirus concerns.
Green Bay School Board approves proposal to start the school year virtually as COVID-19...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 4, 2020 at 3:01 AM
After over three hours of debate that prompted some tears and heated exchanges, the board voted 5-2 to approve the plan.
Marine from Oak Creek lost in amphibious assault vehicle sinking is remembered for his...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 4, 2020 at 1:16 AM
Pfc. Evan Bath, 19, of Oak Creek is missing and presumed dead in last week's sinking of an amphibious assault vehicle in California.
