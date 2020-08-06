Central Wisconsin COVID-19 update: Marathon County adds 16 cases, Portage County up 9, Wood County up 7
USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin will provide a daily update on COVID-19 cases in central Wisconsin.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Wisconsin gas prices drop below $2 in much of state, Fond du Lac is lowest
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 6, 2020 at 12:09 PM
If you want to pay the cheapest price for gasoline in Wisconsin, head to Fond du Lac.
-
LSP's Farm Beginnings Course Going Virtual for 2020-21
on August 6, 2020 at 11:18 AM
The Land Stewardship Project is moving beginning farmer training online this year.
-
Wisconsin Seeking Outstanding Young Farmer Nominations
on August 6, 2020 at 11:18 AM
Organizers of Wisconsin's Outstanding Young Farmer award are looking for nominations from a variety producers of agricultural commodities to apply for next year's program.
-
Wisconsin FFA Theme is 'Unstoppable'
on August 6, 2020 at 11:18 AM
'Unstoppable' is the new theme selected by the Wisconsin FFA officers for the coming year.
-
Class III Milk Price Hits Six-Year High of $24.54 for July
on August 6, 2020 at 11:18 AM
The USDA announced that the July Federal Order Class III price was $24.
-
Wisconsin Beef Ambassador Team Selected
on August 6, 2020 at 11:18 AM
The Wisconsin Beef Council's first state beef ambassador team has been chosen through the brand-new Wisconsin Masters of Beef Advocacy Program.
-
Big Ten released football schedule
by Bill Scott on August 6, 2020 at 1:57 AM
The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday that league play will begin the first week of September and teams are scheduled to play 10 league games. Six of the games will be in division while the other four will be Big Ten crossover games. The […]
-
Noah's Ark Waterpark closes for remainder of 2020 season after 2 employees test positive...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 6, 2020 at 12:43 AM
The park announced Wednesday it would close for the rest of the 2020 season after two employees tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.
-
Joe Biden won't travel to Milwaukee for 2020 DNC because of coronavirus concerns
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 5, 2020 at 11:15 PM
Citing concerns over coronavirus, organizers announced Wednesday that speakers for the convention will no longer travel to Milwaukee.
