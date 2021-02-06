Central Wisconsin COVID-19 update: Juneau, Marathon, Waushara counties report new deaths since Thursday
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin will provide a daily update on COVID-19 cases in central Wisconsin.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
How Green Bay is preparing to go back to school: 7 things for families to know
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 6, 2021 at 4:43 PM
Green Bay schools will battle COVID-19 with hundreds of gallons of sanitizer, close to a million disinfecting wipes and hundreds of Plexiglas shields
-
Report: Leonhard turns down offer from Packers
by Bill Scott on February 6, 2021 at 2:39 PM
Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has reportedly turned down an offer to become the next defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers. The Wisconsin State Journal was the first to report Leonhard’s decision. […]
-
NFL commissioner talks about what next season might hold for Green Bay Packers fans,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 6, 2021 at 2:31 PM
The NFL wants to get back to normal but still must deal with COVID-19. The Packers have yet to learn if they will play an extra game, and where.
-
Here are the cities and counties in Wisconsin that have issued policies requiring people...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 6, 2021 at 6:57 AM
Some counties and cities across the state have taken it upon themselves to issue their own mask mandates.
-
Bucks start road trip with victory in Cleveland
by Bill Scott on February 6, 2021 at 6:14 AM
The Milwaukee Bucks started a six-game road trip with a 123-105 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night in Cleveland. Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 33 points and Jrue Holiday added 17 to lead the Bucks. Antetokounmpo started slow, […]
-
Top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey edges No. 2 Minnesota in OT
by Bill Scott on February 6, 2021 at 5:56 AM
The top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to knock off No. 2 Minnesota, 4-3, in overtime on Friday night at Ridder Arena. Senior Daryl Watts scored twice, including the game-winning goal […]
-
Badgers climb to within two-points of Big Ten hockey lead
by Bill Scott on February 6, 2021 at 5:11 AM
The 11th ranked Wisconsin men’s hockey team (12-7-0, 10-5-0 0-1-0 Big Ten) moved within two points of the Big Ten Conference lead, knocking off league leader and second-ranked Minnesota (15-4-0, 11-4-0 0-0-0 Big Ten) 4-1 on Friday night in 3M […]
-
Suspect in Kewaskum rampage killed victims with their own weapons
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 6, 2021 at 3:51 AM
A man stole a car, crashed it and went on a house-to-house rampage. Two residents were killed in confrontations with the suspect before he was shot by police.
-
Evers to include $43 million in biennial budget to support agriculture, farm families in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 6, 2021 at 1:58 AM
His plan, announced Friday, outlines a number of steps to support farmers, expand market opportunities and connect local producers to food banks.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.