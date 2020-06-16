Central Wisconsin contractor gets probation for stealing nearly $20,000 from Merrill woman who hired him
A judge ordered Raymond Marchel to pay a Merrill woman $19,900 in restitution
A 'perfect storm' set the stage for historic Green Bay protests over police brutality
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2020 at 11:08 PM
A pandemic, stay-at-home orders and multiple deaths in police custody set the stage for massive Black Lives Matter rallies June 6 and 7.
Hoping to Avoid Ticks This Summer? There's an App for That
on June 16, 2020 at 11:06 PM
Summer is back and so are ticks, and the potential to get Lyme disease.
Pokorny Named CAO of Wisconsin Farm Bureau
on June 16, 2020 at 11:06 PM
The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation has named a new permanent chief administrative officer.
Crop Report: Cristobal Causes Rain Delays in the Fields
on June 16, 2020 at 11:06 PM
Though farmers in Wisconsin had the rare opportunity of being interrupted by a tropical depression, they were able to spend a few days last week wrapping up their planting activity and chopping hay.
FSA County Committee Nomination Period Underway
on June 16, 2020 at 11:06 PM
The Wisconsin Farm Service Agency says nomination are now being accepted for county committee farmer candidates.
Equity Co-op Decides to Closes Marion Sale Barn Indefinitely
on June 16, 2020 at 11:06 PM
Three months after announcing a temporary suspension in operations at its Marion location, the Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association has decided to close the sale barn permanently.
Green Bay man charged with trying to hire cellmate to kill witnesses in child sexual...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2020 at 9:45 PM
Laene Piontek, 32, was charged June 5 with sexually assaulting a child at a home in Ashwaubenon and was being held in the Brown County Jail.
State report says 10 residents died with COVID-19 at Country Villa Assisted Living in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2020 at 9:42 PM
Regulators said the facility failed to monitor residents with COVID-19 symptoms and did not follow public health guidelines.
Wisconsin police departments have more than $45 million in surplus military equipment,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2020 at 9:20 PM
Military equipment acquired by Wisconsin law enforcement agencies comes under scrutiny as police face criticism for "militant" protest responses.
