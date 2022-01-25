Center for COVID Control testing sites remain closed

A coronavirus testing company accused of fraud has closed its locations around Wisconsin. No one knows if or when they’ll reopen. The Center for COVID Control had planned to reopen last week, but will remain closed for a while longer. The CCC is facing serious questions, and at least five lawsuits, over whether it performed […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.