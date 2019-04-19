Census Shows Number Of Women In Agriculture Growing

The U-S Department of Agriculture reports the number of women in that field is growing in Wisconsin. About 35-percent of all Wisconsin farmers were women as of 2017. Many of the 40-thousand women counted in the Agriculture Census hold leadership roles. A change in how farm data is collected plays a role in those statistics, but women are still the fastest growing segment of farmers in the state.

