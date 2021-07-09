CDC says vaccinated students don't need masks, but some Wisconsin schools might still require them
School leaders are unsure how they could track which students and staff are vaccinated, and policies differ in Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
CDC says vaccinated students don't need masks, but some Wisconsin schools might still...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 9, 2021 at 10:46 PM
School leaders are unsure how they could track which students and staff are vaccinated, and policies differ in Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations remain low, but Wisconsin health officials warn delta variant...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 9, 2021 at 10:32 PM
The Associated Press reported last week that nearly all COVID deaths are occurring among the unvaccinated population in the United States.
-
Evers vetoes 'Second Amendment sanctuary' bill and measure to delay redistricting local...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 9, 2021 at 10:25 PM
Evers vetoed bills Friday that would have prevented federal gun laws from having any affect in Wisconsin and allowed governments to delay local redistricting.
-
Here's how two local farmers are using best practices to monitor, limit chemical and soil...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 9, 2021 at 9:32 PM
Cover crops and more sophisticated use of fertilizer, pesticides show way to reduce agricultural impact on Brown County waterwayss.
-
Foxconn's partner Fisker in discussions with Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 9, 2021 at 7:47 PM
Electric car company Fisker is in discussions with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Fisker has a deal with Foxconn to build electric cars.
-
Manitowoc sheriff seeks suspects in attempted robbery in Valders that resulted in injury
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on July 9, 2021 at 7:04 PM
Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office is searching for three men suspected of being involved in an attempted robbery in Valders Wednesday.
-
Mill bill: Gov. Tony Evers vetoes bill awarding $65 million in federal loans for purchase...
by Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on July 9, 2021 at 5:55 PM
Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a bill that would have awarded up to $50 million in federal loans to help a prospective buyer purchase the Wisconsin Rapids paper mill.
-
Bice: Republican attorney general candidate Eric Toney defends 10 prosecutions for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 9, 2021 at 5:39 PM
Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney charged 10 individuals with misdemeanors for violating Gov. Tony Evers' safer-at-home order but later dropped the charges.
-
'He is very much up in the air': U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson keeps holding off on decision...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 9, 2021 at 5:05 PM
Giving mixed signals, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson remains undecided about running for re-election next year.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.