CDC reports April election did not cause COVID-19 spike in Wisconsin

There’s no evidence that Wisconsin voters became sick or died from coronavirus because of the April election. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that only 14 people who voted in-person in Milwaukee in April tested positive for COVID-19. Wisconsin Examiner reported that the finding are in the July 31 edition of the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality […]

