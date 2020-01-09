Cayley Vande Berg Named 2020 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs
Wisconsin’s 54th Fairest of the Fairs is Cayley Vande Berg from Fond du Lac County.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
