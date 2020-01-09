Cayley Vande Berg Named 2020 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs
Wisconsin’s 54th Fairest of the Fairs is Cayley Vande Berg from Fond du Lac County.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Preliminary hearing for Missouri farmer charged with killing Shawano County brothers resch...2 hours ago
- Adams-Friendship Outlasts Mauston 48-33 in Wrestling Action3 hours ago
- Storm headed toward Green Bay could dump 8-10 inches Saturday ahead of Packers playoff gam...4 hours ago
- As Lake Michigan rises, homes are threatened by waves and gale-force winds4 hours ago
- Evers assigns ‘homework’ to legislative leaders7 hours ago
- Plea Hearing Set for Necedah Woman Accused of Killing Boyfriend, Hiding Corpse9 hours ago
- Weather Watchers Warn Of Approaching Winter Storm9 hours ago
- DOJ asks state Supreme Court to delay voter rolls ruling12 hours ago
- State Senator Dave Hansen to retire12 hours ago
- Lawsuit Against Central Sands, Wysocki Farms Growing19 hours ago
- DATCP, Extension to Sponsor Workshops for Farm Couples19 hours ago
- WBC Offering ‘Beef in the Classroom’ Meat Education Grants1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.