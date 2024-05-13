Cauley, Mary Jean Age 93 of Mauston

The Mass of Christian Burial for will Mary Jean Cauley, age 93 of Mauston, Wisconsin be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lyndon Station with Father Cryton Outschoorn celebrating. Visitation will be held at Conway Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. and then proceed to the church for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to St. Mary’s Parish of Lyndon Station, or St. Croix Hospice are appreciated.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

Source: WRJC.com







