Caufield signs with Montreal Canadiens

It didn’t take long for Wisconsin sophomore forward Cole Caufield to take the next step. Just over 24-hours after the Badgers fell to Bemidji State 6-3 in the NCAA’s East Regional opener, the nations leading scorer in goals and points announced he would forego his final two years of collegiate eligibility after signing a three-year, […]

