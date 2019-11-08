Caufield named National Rookie of the Month

Wisconsin freshman forward Cole Caufield is the Hockey Commissioners’ Association National (HCA) Rookie of the Month for October. The Stevens Point, Wisconsin native finished the month with a nation’s-best eight goals, helping the Badgers to a 4-3-0 record against three preseason conference favorites and in contests against six ranked foes. Caufield opened the month with […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.